All Roads Lead to Croke Park for All Ireland Day

The mass exodus from Kilkenny has begun with thousand of cars and buses leaving the county on the road to Dublin.

The Kilkenny Hurlers are taking on defending Champions Limerick at Croke Park this afternoon for the Liam McCarthy Cup.

Local Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe says to make sure to take your time, stay safe and not to drink and drive.

Meanwhile, all additional train services to the All-Ireland Hurling Final this afternoon are sold out.

Irish Rail is advising passengers tickets will not be available at stations and they must be pre-booked.

Barry Kenny from Irish Rail says they’re looking forward to bringing fans to Dublin and is reminding fans that there will be no alcohol served on today’s rail services.

And finally, anyone heading to Croker today is advised to wrap up as heavy rain and wind is expected around throw in.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says it’ll be a blustery day at GAA HQ, with the wind potentially playing a role in the full time score.