“All systems go” as Carlow prepares to host Ploughing Championships

It’s full-steam ahead for the National Ploughing Championships.

Signs have gone up at the site at Ballintrane in Fenagh for the event which runs for three days from September 17.

Meanwhile, a public meeting to discuss plans will take place at the former Leinster Hills Golf Club from 8pm on Thursday.

National Ploughing Association Managing Director Anna May McHugh said it’s all systems go on the close to 600 acre space.

Speaking to Sue Nunn she praised the local landowners who are coming together to make this happen.