Alleged assault of teenage male in Kilkenny under investigation by Gardaí
Gardaí were alerted by Ambulance Control
If you were in the Larchfield area of Kilkenny yesterday (Friday) afternoon and noticed anything suspicious, gardaí want to hear from you.
They were contacted by Ambulance Control after an alleged assault of a 16-year-old male at about 3 o’clock.
The teenager’s understood to have sustained bruising and swelling.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny City Garda Station.