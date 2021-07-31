KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Alleged assault of teenage male in Kilkenny under investigation by Gardaí

Gardaí were alerted by Ambulance Control

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 31/07/2021
If you were in the Larchfield area of Kilkenny yesterday (Friday) afternoon and noticed anything suspicious, gardaí want to hear from you.

They were contacted by Ambulance Control after an alleged assault of a 16-year-old male at about 3 o’clock.

The teenager’s understood to have sustained bruising and swelling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny City Garda Station.

