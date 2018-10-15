Alleged assault of young woman in Kilkenny city under investigation

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an allegation that a young woman was assaulted in the City at the weekend.

It’s alleged to have happened between 1.30 and 2.30 on Sunday morning in the vicinity of the Canal Walk.

KCLR News understands the woman has received medical treatment.

No-one has been arrested but Gardaí say they’re treating it very seriously and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the station on 056 7775000.