Almost 2,000 complaints of alleged Garda misconduct made in 2020

The number of formal complaints of alleged Garda misconduct increased by over 11% last year.

According to freedom of information files, they include allegations of theft, fraud and sexual offences.

The Garda Ombudsman received 1,956 complaints against gardai last year, which include 3,028 separate allegations.

200 fewer complaints were received in 2019.

Last year the highest number of allegations were made against officers in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, at 982.

That’s followed by 142 in Cork City, 132 in Louth and 119 in Kerry.

Across the country, there were 17 allegations of corrupt or improper practice, and 12 relate to misuse of money or property.

While 857 complaints remain open, only 11 minor or less serious breaches of discipline have been identified so far.

Security analyst and former Garda sergeant Sheelagh Brady says it’s likely there are several factors for the increase.