Amber Women’s refuge will extend to their premises in Kilkenny

The Amber Women’s refuge in Kilkenny has been granted planning permission for an extension to their premises.
The service’s main building has seperately been undergoing redevelopment to bring all of its units to be self-contained for family use which will see it return to full capacity.
These new works will be a single storey add on building which will house a therapeutic and counselling space with sanitary accommodation.