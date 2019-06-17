Ambitious plans for Kilkenny city’s Tholsel will come before Councillors today

Plans for a major upgrade of Kilkenny’s historic Tholsel building will be presented for approval to councillors today.

The proposals are designed to open the town hall up to tourists.

There will be easier access to the clock tower, and tours will be given of the building from the Mayor’s office right down to the centuries-old dungeon which has remained largely unchanged since the 16th century, will be made accessible for tours.

And Senior Engineer in the council, Brian Tyrrell has told KCLR News it’s an ambitious project but one that will benefit the city.