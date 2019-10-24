Ambulance took 1 hour and 37 minutes to get to an address in Carlow

On 5 occasions so far this year it has taken an ambulance more than an hour and a quarter to respond to an emergency call in Carlow or Kilkenny.

Figures released through Freedom of Information shows there were 123 response times of more than 60 minutes around the country.

The longest wait locally was at an address in Carlow when it took 1 hour and 37 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.

The targeted response time is less than 19 minutes.