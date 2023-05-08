Ambulance workforce must be doubled in the next three to five years says organiser Ted Kenny

The ambulance workforce must be doubled in the next three to five years.

That’s according to Ambulance Sector Organiser Ted Kenny.

It’s following news that ambulance workers have voted to go on strike over a lack of progress in implementing proposed changes to the National Ambulance Service.

The disagreement centres around revised pay scales, the introduction of new grades of staff and the upskilling of existing staff.

Speaking to KCLR Live, Ted Kenny says the current ambulance workforce sits at approximately 2,000:

“So there are the challenges there, I mean, the capacity review states quite clearly in the next three to five years we have to double the workforce,” said Ted.

“At the moment it’s about 2,000 staff, we should have it up to 4,000 or 5,000 at least,” he added.