Domestic violence reports so far this year show a rise of 31% on last year according to Kilkenny Joint Policing Committee

Local gardaí are ” very concerned” about the rising incidence of domestic violence.

Yesterday’s meeting of Kilkenny’s Joint Policing Committee heard there’s been a 31% increase of the behaviour over the past year.

There have been 308 reports of domestic violence in 2020 so far, up from 235 in 2019.

Chair of the Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, says help is out there for anybody affected by the issue telling KCLR New “It’s something we’re very, very concerned about and also An Garda Siochána is taking a very, very seriously and appealing to people to engage with the authorities there as well, the supports will be provided by An Garda Siochána”.

The meeting also heard of a seven day call-back policy being operated across the county wherein local gardaí check back in with people who have already reported cases of domestic violence.

Cllr Fitzpatrick, says it’s been very successful so far, noting “We did ask that they would be from the initial report that there would be the call to the house or that there would be a second call back and that system is very much working in Kilkenny and Thomastown divisions, that in reported incidents that the gardaí call back and have a discussion as well with the person that reported the incident”.

Meanwhile, KCLR continues its ‘Enough is Enough – Stop Domestic Violence’ campaign – see more here