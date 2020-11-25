‘Enough is Enough – Stop Domestic Abuse’ campaign starts today

It’s UN Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and with it begins a 16 day campaign of awareness & support.

‘Enough Is Enough – Stop Domestic Abuse’ runs until International Human Rights Day on December 10.

Here on KCLR it will see interviews on our daily talks shows beginning with the launch of of the action, with special emphasis on prevalence, power and control and coercive control, on KCLR Live from 10am while The Way It Is from 4pm will be featuring a focus on financial abuse, isolation and older person abuse.

You’ll also find information on our social (links to websites of use below).

Meanwhile, a powerful project is set to be unveiled in Kilkenny.

‘One Million Stars to End Violence’ has been put together by Amber Women’s Refuge.

It’s brought together volunteers across the South East, who have all hand-woven stars for the campaign, beginning about a year ago with ten stars at the Newpark Family Resource Centre.

Their hard work will be displayed in MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre from today until the 6th of January.

You can use any of the following links to contact services should you need them or to find more information:

Amber Women’s Refuge

Women’s Aid

An Garda Siochana

MEND

Barnardos

Tusla

Family Resource Centres