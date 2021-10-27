“An accident waiting to happen” says Kilkenny councillor calling for road to become one-way in part for HGVs

A Kilkenny Councillor’s calling for a county road to become one-way for heavy goods vehicles.

Denis Hynes is petitioning the council to divert some of the larger vehicles off the link route between Paulstown and the Royal Oak / Goresbridge main road.

Cllr Hynes has been outlining the issue for KCLR News, noting “These artics are meeting maybe coming towards each other and the road is probably just wide enough for one so when you’ve two artics coming meeting each other on the road, coming in the opposite direction, it’s causing traffic chaos, it’s concern for the residents and concern for anyone that’s using the road, so I’ve been looking for Kilkenny County Council now along with the residents along that stretch of road which is roughly about three kilometres to have that in a way that artics coming off the motorway will only use this one-way unless it’s for local access”.

He adds the route’s being used as a shortcut but isn’t designed for larger vehicles and if something’s not done soon, something serious will happen, saying “I’m optimistic that the council will try and do something about it, I’m hopeful that the council along with the National Roads Authority are looking at it at the moment, I know that it is being investigated at the minute and I’m hopeful and optimistic that it may become one-way, it has to become one-way for heavy goods vehicles unless there’s local access because if it doesn’t it’s an accident waiting to happen, I really feel it’s a concern and it is an accident waiting to happen, absolutely”.

Cllr Hynes also says works have taken place in Goresbridge to help with safety issues and more in and around the area would be hugely beneficial, “Yeah, the crossroad in Goresbridge is certainly been helpful to us, I mean, some great work was done there, unfortunately some further work has to be done because there is occasionally people who still run the cross, fortunately it’s very rare now, but safety measures have to be taken on this road now because it is becoming a lot worse, it’s only three kilometres of a stretch but if you have these heavy good vehicles meeting each other on it and they travel at great speed, some of them, and unless we get something done there it’s going to cause an accident, absolutely unless we can get this made one-way, unless there’s local access, it is going to cause an accident”.