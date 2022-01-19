An Bord Pleanála decision due on plans for new CBS Kilkenny Secondary School building

A ruling is due today from An Bord Pleanála on the plans by CBS Kilkenny secondary school to move out of their current home in the city.

An application for a brand new building with 37 classrooms in a part three-storey, part two-storey school in the Loughmacask / Lousybush area was granted permission by Kilkenny County Council last year.

However that decision was appealed and the matter was referred to An Bord Pleanála.

Direction on the case is due now.