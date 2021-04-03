An Taisce remain ”fully committed” to blocking new cheese factory in South Kilkenny

An Taisce says it will not be withdrawing its attempt to block a new cheese factory in South Kilkenny.

Glanbia has already been approved planning permission for the 140 million Euro project at Belview Port.

But the environmental charity has taken a High Court case to stop the development and Glanbia says it will have to temporarily curtail milk supply in mid-summer 2022 as a result.

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has been leading the calls locally for the legal action to be withdrawn because it’s hurting local farming families.

In a statement to KCLR News, An Taisce says it will not make any further comment on the case until the matter is decided but it remains fully committed to its mission.