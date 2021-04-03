KCLR News
An Taisce remain ”fully committed” to blocking new cheese factory in South Kilkenny
Glanbia has already been approved planning permission for the 140 million Euro project at Belview Port
An Taisce says it will not be withdrawing its attempt to block a new cheese factory in South Kilkenny.
But the environmental charity has taken a High Court case to stop the development and Glanbia says it will have to temporarily curtail milk supply in mid-summer 2022 as a result.
Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has been leading the calls locally for the legal action to be withdrawn because it’s hurting local farming families.
In a statement to KCLR News, An Taisce says it will not make any further comment on the case until the matter is decided but it remains fully committed to its mission.