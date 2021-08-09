An Taisce seeks leave to appeal to the Supreme Court re Glanbia’s proposed Belview plant

An Taisce’s seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court with regards to Glanbia’s proposed Belview plant.

It’s in respect of the recent decision by Mr Justice Humphreys dismissing the challenge to An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning permission for the South Kilkenny development.

They say the decision is based on a considered analysis of the legal aspects of the case and is rooted in the principles and values central to the mission and role of An Taisce – to protect and advocate for ecological resilience and the future viability of the natural environment.

Meanwhile, in response KCLR News has received the following from Glanbia:

“Glanbia Ireland notes with disappointment confirmation that An Taisce have applied to the Supreme Court for leave to appeal the decision of the High Court upholding An Bord Pleanála’s grant of planning permission for a cheese processing facility.

The continental cheese production facility planned for Belview is a joint venture between Glanbia Ireland and international dairy firm, Royal A-ware.

· Kilkenny Council granted planning for the new cheese facility at Belview in November 2019.

· An Bord Pleanála refused an appeal and granted permission in June 2020.

· On 20 April 2021, the High Court upheld the planning approval granted by An Bord Pleanála.

· On 2 July, the High Court also refused An Taisce’s application for Leave to Appeal this decision to the Court of Appeal.

Glanbia Ireland Chief Executive Jim Bergin said: “We are committed to bringing this project to fruition in conjunction with our partners, Royal A-ware. This project, which is line with Government policy, is critical to our market diversification post Brexit, will support rural Ireland’s post-Covid recovery and is of huge importance to the 4,500 farm families supplying milk to Glanbia Ireland.”

Glanbia Ireland Chairman John Murphy said: “The combined impact of An Taisce’s four consecutive challenges to this project has been a two-year delay, and this latest proposed appeal could delay the project even further. This would be bad for farmers, bad for rural communities and could hurt Ireland’s reputation internationally as a location for much-needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).”

Statement from Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association:

“The President of ICMSA has described the decision by An Taisce to seek leave to appeal the High Court ruling on the proposed Belview plant to the Supreme Court as regrettable and as clear-cut a case of agency overreach as it would be possible to imagine.

Pat McCormack said that several agencies – all at least as qualified as An Taisce and no less dedicated to dealing with sustainability – had already looked at the Belview proposal and adjudged it possible to go ahead in accordance with our programme for transitioning our dairy sector to a more sustainable basis. Mr. McCormack said that the implication in the decision to seek leave to appeal the High Court ruling was that none of those other agencies or bodies understood the challenge or their remits to the same degree that An Taisce did. He said that with all due respect, ICMSA could not accept that.

Mr. McCormack said that we all had to work within the parameters of a national strategy that was already underway and had to be given time to work. He concluded by saying that the Belview proposal is a progressive sustainable proposal and it should be allowed to proceed as soon as possible.”