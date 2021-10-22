KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Angry farmers greet Agriculture Minister on his visit to Carlow & Kilkenny

Farmers gathered outside Cillín Hill awaiting the arrival of Minister McConalogue (photo credit Bill O'Keeffe)

The Agriculture Minister was met by protests from hundreds of angry local farmers on a visit to Carlow and Kilkenny on Thursday.

Fianna Fail’s Charlie McConalogue was looking for feedback as part of the CAP consultation process on his visit to the local Marts in Tullow and Kilkenny.

IFA Carlow Chairman John Nolan addressing the Agriculture Minister at Tullow Mart on Thursday (image @IFAmedia)

The IFA organised protests due to what it says is the failure of the main Govt parties to stop the destruction of farming by the Greens.

Minister McConalogue was delayed three hours engaging with the protestors and other farmers at the Mart in Tullow before travelling over to Cillín Hill.

Minister McConalogue spoke to farmers on his arrival at Kilkenny mart (photo credit Bill O’Keeffe)

He says he listened to all and tried to convince them that the new CAP with be good for Irish farming:

“The debate was really strong and there was very passionate views as well. And I listened to all and I will take it all on board. And the key point I made was listen, the starting point here is a massive increase in funding commitment because that’s what will make it’s way back to farm family incomes over the next couple of years”

Farmers gathered in Kilkenny mart to hear from Minister Charlie McConalogue (photo credit: Bill O’Keeffe)
Kilkenny IFA county chairman Jim Mulhall addressing those who gathered in Kilkenny mart (photo credit: Bill O’Keeffe)
