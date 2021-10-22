Angry farmers greet Agriculture Minister on his visit to Carlow & Kilkenny

The Agriculture Minister was met by protests from hundreds of angry local farmers on a visit to Carlow and Kilkenny on Thursday.

Fianna Fail’s Charlie McConalogue was looking for feedback as part of the CAP consultation process on his visit to the local Marts in Tullow and Kilkenny.

The IFA organised protests due to what it says is the failure of the main Govt parties to stop the destruction of farming by the Greens.

Minister McConalogue was delayed three hours engaging with the protestors and other farmers at the Mart in Tullow before travelling over to Cillín Hill.

He says he listened to all and tried to convince them that the new CAP with be good for Irish farming:

“The debate was really strong and there was very passionate views as well. And I listened to all and I will take it all on board. And the key point I made was listen, the starting point here is a massive increase in funding commitment because that’s what will make it’s way back to farm family incomes over the next couple of years”