Animation festival begins in Kilkenny tonight to celebrate visual storytelling

A festival celebrating everything animation begins in Kilkenny tonight.

This is the second installation of Kilkenny Animated which highlights all forms of visual storytelling.

It’s hosted by four-time Oscar nominated animation studio – Cartoon Saloon.

Speaking on KCLR’s The Way It Is, Paul Young from Cartoon Saloon says one of Disney’s top animators will be giving a workshop this weekend.

Renowned animator, James Baxter, has worked on films such as Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.