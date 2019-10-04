KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Animation festival begins in Kilkenny tonight to celebrate visual storytelling
One well known animator will be holding a workshop over the weekend
A festival celebrating everything animation begins in Kilkenny tonight.
This is the second installation of Kilkenny Animated which highlights all forms of visual storytelling.
It’s hosted by four-time Oscar nominated animation studio – Cartoon Saloon.
Speaking on KCLR’s The Way It Is, Paul Young from Cartoon Saloon says one of Disney’s top animators will be giving a workshop this weekend.
Renowned animator, James Baxter, has worked on films such as Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.