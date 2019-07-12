Anne and Glenn Ready for Challenge of their Lives

Laois woman Ann and Wexford man Glenn Tector, who are married with four young boys and living in Co Kilkenny are set for the challenge of their lives!

Ann is five years cancer free and to celebrate the fact, and raise money for cancer research, she is undertaking the Bosphorus Cross Continental Swim in Istanbul Turkey.

Glenn only learned to swim two years ago but he will also take part to support his wife. You can find out more about the challenge and donate online here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bosphorus-swim?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgnsharebartop_r