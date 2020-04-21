St. Luke’s Hospital is treating 5 patients for Covid-19

Latest figures show 5 patients in St Luke’s hospital are being treated for Covid-19 – one of them is in critical care

Another 8 patients at the local hospital who are suspected to have the virus are awaiting results at the moment.

These latest figures cover up to 8pm on Monday night

Figures for Waterford and Portlaoise are similar with 7 confirmed cases in each . There are 9 suspected cases in University Hospital Waterford and 3 in Portlaoise still awaiting results.

St Luke’s reported 20 vacant beds yesterday – 3 of them are critical care beds.