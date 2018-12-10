Another award for Kilkenny based animation director

A Kilkenny-based animation director who’s had two of her feature films nominated for Oscars says she “waited far too long to direct a film.”

Nora Twomey is one of the founders of Cartoon Saloon – she directed their latest hit film, The Breadwinner, and co-directed their first film, Secret of Kells.

At the weekend she was crowned Best Director at the European Animation Awards.

In an interview afterwards she said she hopes she might now be able to inspire other women in the industry.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that Cartoon Saloon were also awarded in a number of categories at the prestigious event.