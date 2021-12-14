Another County Kilkenny Panto has been postponed

A third local panto has been postponed.

After the fall of the festive offerings in Carlow Town and Kilkenny City, the Deenside Players have now also confirmed that their Little Red Riding Hood will not be staged at the end of January as planned.

Chairman Gerard “Chubby” Brennan broke the news on The Way It Is last evening saying it wasn’t an easy call to make.

But hopes are high that it will go ahead at a later date:

“We had a meeting and decided for the safety of everyone that we would try and defer until maybe February or March and that’s the decision we took. Very, very hard to do”