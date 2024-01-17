KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Another energy supplier set to drop prices in move that’ll be hailed by many across Carlow and Kilkenny
Changes take effect at the end of the month
There’s more good news for homeowners and businesses today with Bord Gáis Energy announcing it’s to cut its prices again.
The result will be a 10% drop in electricity costs with a 9.5% drop in gas and 8% in standing charges and if you’re on a dual fuel plan with them you can expect to save about €331 a year.
The changes take effect at the end of the month and are the company’s second cut in four months.
Added to that earlier this week Electric Ireland announced an 8% electricity cut and 7% gas rate cut which take effect from 1 March.