Another rural post office to close in Kilkenny

There’s a question mark over the future of another rural post office in South Kilkenny.

The postmistress in Glenmore is due to retire shortly and there’s fears that An Post will close it completely.

People in the village will gather later to discuss how they can keep the service going.

Local Councillor is Fidelis Doherty and she’s told KCLR the meeting will take place in Glenmore Hall from 8.30pm to see what, if anything can be done to keep a post office service locally.