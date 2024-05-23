The Carlow Kilkenny Roads Policing Inspector is ready for the implementation of the latest initiative to make Irish roads safer.

79 people have lost their lives across the country this year so far, three on roads in Carlow, one in Kilkenny with two other local people dying in other counties.

Gardaí have staffed more checkpoints in a bid to get motorists to watch their speed, wear their seatbelts and to deter driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Now an unmarked truck is set to arrive within six weeks to travel the country for set timeframes seeking to deter distraction driving, in particular to catch those using mobile phones while behind the wheel.

Inspector Paul Donohoe says this has worked well in other countries, telling KCLR News; “They use these in the UK quite a lot but maybe to detect truck drivers themselves driving using their mobile phones but also car users and that, if you’re driving a tractor unit you’ll be able to look down, you’ll have great vision of everything and you can see everything when you’re driving, because a lot of the people getting caught on mobile phones nowadays have the phone up to their ear and the guard sees them talking on the phone but the amount of people driving around with the phone in their hand underneath the window, scrolling through text messages, scrolling through social media which is worse than having it up to your ear”.