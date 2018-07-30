“Anti-Social Behaviour Is Out Of Hand”

A Carlow soccer club has taken to social media to highlight the impact that vandalism is having on them.

Secretary of Parkville United Mick Flynn says they’ve had an ongoing problem with anti-social behaviour over the years but it has now gotten out of hand.

A post on Facebook details and shows photographs of broken fences, cans and broken bottle left strewn around, holes that were dug in the playing area and the damage done by a fire that was set on one of the pitches just last week.

Speaking to KCLR Live earlier Mick says its incredibly frustrating.