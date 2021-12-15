Antigen tests roll out in early learning settings across Kilkenny and Carlow today

Antigen tests are being rolled out in early years settings across Carlow and Kilkenny from today.

They will be available to staff and children aged 4 and over who are in a pod where there is a confirmed case of COVID-19.

If a child tests positive, the childcare provider will let other parents know so they can request free antigen tests if they wish.

CEO of Early Childhood Ireland Teresa Heeney says it’s important:

“Childcare services have been using antigen tests for months now. They’ve been using it as screeners for their staff and school age children have been getting tested aswell for the past few weeks. So this is an important measure by Government that will certainly be welcomed by the early years and school-age childcare sector”