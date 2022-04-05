Any remaining PUP recipients in Carlow and Kilkenny will move to jobseekers today

The last remaining recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be moved to jobseekers allowance from today.

The PUP scheme, which was introduced in March 2020, was only supposed to be a short-term measure supporting tens of thousands impacted by the pandemic.

At one point a flat rate of €350 euro per week was provided, before the sum was restructured and reduced over time.

The scheme was closed to new applicants back in January.

More than 44,000 people, who remained on it, received their final payment last week.