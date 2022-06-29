Anyone who gives a character reference should be cross-examined in court says Dad of Ciara Campbell who was murdered in Carlow in 2007

The father of a Carlow murder victim says anyone who gives a character reference should be cross-examined in court.

A High Court judge made the call last week and yesterday it was backed by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

22-year-old Ciara Campbell was stabbed to death at her home in Co Carlow in 2007.

Gordon Molloy was found guilty of her murder but Ciara’s father, Micheál Cunningham, says there were issues during the trial; “There were references read out and there were statements and documentation given that we didn’t know were going to come and the person wasn’t there to back them up, that was a no no for us and I’d be really supportive of anyone giving a reference should appear in court”.