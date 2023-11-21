Aperee Living, which was recently taken over by the HSE, has been sold with the transaction including homes in Kilkenny and Waterford

Aperee Living which was taken over by the HSE a couple of weeks ago has been sold.

The transaction includes homes in Callan and in Ballygunner, Co.Waterford.

The purchase was announced in a statement to KCLR news this morning.

Aperee Living operates seven nursing homes in Ireland, and has been sold to a group of Irish investors.

The portfolio has been bought by a consortium led by Paul Kingston, who has 25 years’ experience in the nursing home sector.

He says they are fully committed to providing the highest standards of care to all residents at the nursing homes they have acquired, prioritising excellent clinical support, dedicated personal care, companionship, daily activities and community events.

He adds that they are very much looking forward to engaging with all Directors of Nursing and their clinical teams, as well as meeting with residents and their families to ensure they deliver a best in class service in the nursing home sector.