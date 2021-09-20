Appeal for help in tracing 4 year old missing from Kilkenny City

An appeal has been issued for help in tracing the whereabouts of 4-year-old missing from Kilkenny city since Sunday.

Muaaz Usama is described as being approximately 2 foot 4 inches in height, of slim build, with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Gardaí believe he may be travelling in the company of an adult relative and his last known location was in the Dublin City area.

When last seen the youngster was wearing a dark green/black hoody with a grey hood, blue jeans, black shoes and black socks. He may also be wearing a yellow hoody or a blue puffy jacket.

Anyone who can help in locating Muaaz is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.