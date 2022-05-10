Appeal for more clothes for men as more Ukrainian refugees arrive in Kilkenny

There’s a fresh appeal for donations to help Ukrainian refugees arriving locally.

In Kilkenny, the focus now is on gathering enough clothing, both new and used in good condition, for the many men who’ve begun to arrive.

Items can be dropped off at Dunnes Stores outlets in Kieran St or MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre or at Super Valu in Market Cross up to 17th May.

Mags Whelan from Kilkenny Public Participation Network says the support locally has been great:

“Just to let you know all of your support and donations are going a very long way”