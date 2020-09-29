KCLR News
Appeal for return of dead badger remains in Co Kilkenny
There’s an appeal for someone to return a dead badger that was knocked down in Co Kilkenny.
The Department of Agriculture had been called out to do a TB test on the dead animal when it was found on the road between Gowran and Castlekelly.
But before they could get there someone came and has taken away the remains.
The person is being asked return the badger if possible, so that it can be tested.