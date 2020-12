Appeal for witnesses after a teenage girl knocked down in Carlow Town

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was knocked down yesterday evening in Carlow Town.

It happened at the pedestrian crossing beside Gala on Carpenter’s Way at around 4 o’clock.

She was taken to St Lukes Hospital in Kilkenny as a precaution after she sustained minor injuries.

Anybody who may have seen the incident should contact Carlow GardaĆ­ on 059 9136620.