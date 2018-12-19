Appeal for witnesses to Carlow hit-and-run
Appeal for witnesses to Carlow hit-and-run

Gardaí are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Carlow Town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two pedestrians were struck at Shamrock Plaza at about 2:30am by a dark coloured vehicle travelling from Tullow Street towards the Staplestown Road. It left the scene.

Both people were taken by ambulance to hospital where they received treatment. The extent of their injuries is as yet unknown.

Anybody with information should contact Carlow Town Garda Station.

