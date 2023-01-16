Appeal for witnesses to suspected knife attack on Linear Park in Kilkenny City

A man has been treated in hospital following what’s believed to have been a knife attack in Kilkenny city.

He was assaulted by another male in the Linear park area at around 6 o’ clock on Sunday sustaining injuries to his face, lower arm and hand and was treated at St Luke’s Hospital.

The culprit had his face partially covered by a scarf or a snood and the hood of his black puffa jacket was up. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

He fled to end of the Linear park and is believed he came out into the Green st area of the city.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any activity is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.