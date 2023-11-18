KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Appeal issued for 69 year old man missing from Carrick-On-Suir

Matthew Shanahan who was last seen at his home in Carrick-On-Suir in Tipperary on Wednesday, 15th November 2023

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart18/11/2023

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 69 year-old Matthew Shanahan who was last seen at his home in Carrick-On-Suir in Tipperary on Wednesday, 15th November 2023.
 
Matthew is described as being approximately 5’5 in height with a slim build and grey hair. It’s believed Matthew may be wearing a greyish coloured fisherman’s hat.
 
Gardaí and Matthew’s family are concerned for his well-being.
 
Anyone with any information on Matthew’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart18/11/2023