Appeal issued for help in tracing whereabouts of missing Wexford town teenager

Appeal issued for help in tracking down missing Wexford town teenager.

16-year-old Jim Bob McDonagh was last seen at his home at 5pm on Thursday (15th September).

He’s described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height and is of broad build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit, black t-shirt and a black gilet jacket.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.