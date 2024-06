An appeal’s been issued for information on the whereabouts of a teenager who’s missing from Co Wicklow.

16-year-old Abbey O’Brien from Bray was last seen on Saturday evening (8th June).

She’s described as being about five feet tall, is of slight build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Abbey’s known to frequent the Ballybrack area of Dublin, but could be anywhere.

If you can help gardaí with their enquiries, please contact any station or the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111.