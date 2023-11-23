Appeal issued for witnesses to yesterday’s fatal road crash in Co Kildare

An appeal’s been issued for witnesses to yesterday’s fatal road crash in Co Kildare.

A van hit a bridge on the M7 eastbound at Junction 12 (Ballymany), close to Newbridge, at about 6:20am.

The driver, a man aged in his twenties, was prounounced dead at the scene and his body taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

Anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.