Appeal made for teenager who’s missing again from Co Kildare

Information’s being sought about a teenager who’s missing again from Co Kildare.

14-year-old Calum Kavanagh was last seen in Athy last Thursday, 4th January 2024.

He’s described as being approximately 5ft 6″ in height, with a slim build, light brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Calum’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Calum’s whereabouts is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 056 863 4210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.