Application lodged for judicial review of An Bord Pleanala decision to give permission for wind farm in Kilkenny
The plans for 21 turbines got the green light in September
An application has been lodged for a judicial review of An Bord Pleanala’s decision to grant permission for a wind farm in South Kilkenny.
The planning board gave FutureEnergy Ireland’s plans for 21 turbines at Castlebanny the green light back in September.
A spokesperson for Save the South Leinster Way has confirmed an application for a judicial review has been lodged with the High Court.