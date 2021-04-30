Application to be submitted today to form new university for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford

The application to form the Technological University of the South East is being submitted today.

It comes after the governing body of IT Carlow yesterday approved the merger with Waterford IT. (More on that here).

It’s hoped the new university will be formed by the start of 2022, with the formal application now to be put to Minister Simon Harris and he’ll commission an international panel to examine the proposal.

It comes after the governing bodies of Waterford and Carlow ITs signed off on the move this week.

Fianna Fáil Senator for Wexford Malcolm Byrne says the project has been a long time coming:

While Thomas Drury, President of IT Carlow’s Student Union, says it’s a massively important step.

