Arboretum Carlow named finalist in the Retail Excellence Awards
It's up for the title alongside two Wexford outlets and one from Laois
Carlow’s Arboretum has been named as a finalist for this year’s Retail Excellence Awards.
The home and garden centre in Leighlinbridge is the only entry across the two counties among the 30 finalists vying to be crowned Ireland’s national store of the year for 2021.
Its competitors include Frank’s Place in Ferrybank South, Wexford and McGuire Diamonds in Gorey as well as Nook and Cranny in Laois.
Winner will be announced on 10th of November at the Guinness storehouse.
Full list:
- Applegreen Swords Road, Santry, Dublin
- Arboretum, Your Home & Garden Heaven, Old Kilkenny Road, Carlow
- Arnotts, Henry Street, Dublin
- Brown Thomas, St. Patrick Street, Cork
- Conaty’s CarePlus Pharmacy, Dunboyne, Meath
- Diamond Furniture, Mooney Retail Park, Dublin
- ECCO, Princes Street, Cork
- Fabiani, Main Street, Longford
- Fervor and Hue, Cornmarket Centre, Cork
- Frank’s Place, 1860 Ferrybank South, Wexford
- Harvey Norman, Sligo Retail Park, Sligo
- Home Street Home, Harolds Cross Road, Dublin
- Insomnia, Shackleton Tobermaclugg, Dublin
- Jump Juice Bars, The Pavilions, Dublin
- Kilkenny Shop & Café, Nassau Street, Dublin
- McGuire Diamonds, Gorey, Wexford
- Michael Murphy Home Furnishing, Airside Retail Park, Dublin
- Mullingar Opticians, Mullingar Shopping Centre, Westmeath
- Nook & Cranny, Portlaoise, Laois
- Petstop, Gateway Retail Park, Galway
- RJ Barber & Sons, Birr, Offaly
- Specsavers, Ballincollig, Cork
- The Butler’s Pantry, Harcourt Street, Dublin
- The Source Bulk Foods, Rathmines, Dublin
- The Whiskey Collection, T2 Dublin Airport, Dublin
- Topline Murtaghs, Ashbourne, Meath
- Vodafone Henry Street, Henry Street, Dublin
- Whelehans Wines Silver Tassie, Loughlinstown, Dublin
- Wild Atlantic Opticians & Living, Kilrush, Clare
- Windyridge Nurseries & Garden Centre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin