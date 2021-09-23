Arboretum Carlow named finalist in the Retail Excellence Awards

Carlow’s Arboretum has been named as a finalist for this year’s Retail Excellence Awards.

The home and garden centre in Leighlinbridge is the only entry across the two counties among the 30 finalists vying to be crowned Ireland’s national store of the year for 2021.

Its competitors include Frank’s Place in Ferrybank South, Wexford and McGuire Diamonds in Gorey as well as Nook and Cranny in Laois.

Winner will be announced on 10th of November at the Guinness storehouse.

Full list: