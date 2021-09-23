KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Arboretum Carlow named finalist in the Retail Excellence Awards

It's up for the title alongside two Wexford outlets and one from Laois

Carlow’s Arboretum has been named as a finalist for this year’s Retail Excellence Awards.

The home and garden centre in Leighlinbridge is the only entry across the two counties among the 30 finalists vying to be crowned Ireland’s national store of the year for 2021.

Its competitors include Frank’s Place in Ferrybank South, Wexford and McGuire Diamonds in Gorey as well as Nook and Cranny in Laois.

Winner will be announced on 10th of November at the Guinness storehouse.

Full list:

  1. Applegreen Swords Road, Santry, Dublin
  2. Arboretum, Your Home & Garden Heaven, Old Kilkenny Road, Carlow
  3. Arnotts, Henry Street, Dublin
  4. Brown Thomas, St. Patrick Street, Cork
  5. Conaty’s CarePlus Pharmacy, Dunboyne, Meath
  6. Diamond Furniture, Mooney Retail Park, Dublin
  7. ECCO, Princes Street, Cork
  8. Fabiani, Main Street, Longford
  9. Fervor and Hue, Cornmarket Centre, Cork
  10. Frank’s Place, 1860 Ferrybank South, Wexford
  11. Harvey Norman, Sligo Retail Park, Sligo
  12. Home Street Home, Harolds Cross Road, Dublin
  13. Insomnia, Shackleton Tobermaclugg, Dublin
  14. Jump Juice Bars, The Pavilions, Dublin
  15. Kilkenny Shop & Café, Nassau Street, Dublin
  16. McGuire Diamonds, Gorey, Wexford
  17. Michael Murphy Home Furnishing, Airside Retail Park, Dublin
  18. Mullingar Opticians, Mullingar Shopping Centre, Westmeath
  19. Nook & Cranny, Portlaoise, Laois
  20. Petstop, Gateway Retail Park, Galway
  21. RJ Barber & Sons, Birr, Offaly
  22. Specsavers, Ballincollig, Cork
  23. The Butler’s Pantry, Harcourt Street, Dublin
  24. The Source Bulk Foods, Rathmines, Dublin
  25. The Whiskey Collection, T2 Dublin Airport, Dublin
  26. Topline Murtaghs, Ashbourne, Meath
  27. Vodafone Henry Street, Henry Street, Dublin
  28. Whelehans Wines Silver Tassie, Loughlinstown, Dublin
  29. Wild Atlantic Opticians & Living, Kilrush, Clare
  30. Windyridge Nurseries & Garden Centre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin
