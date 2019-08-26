Cabin Fever
Archaeological dig begins today on site dating back to 6th century

Leading archaeological company has been granted a license to carry out excavational work

An archaeological dig is to start today on a site in Freshford where it’s understood remains were previously found.

Leading archaeological company Shanarc has been granted a licence for the works on the footpaths on one side of Kilkenny Street.

St Lachtain’s Church, which is on the corner of that street, dates from about the 6th century and it’s believed any remains could be linked to that site.

Speaking to KCLR, Freshford councillor Mick McCarthy says previous excavational work could not be completed due to licensing issues.

