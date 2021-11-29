Are you okay? Start the conversation around domestic violence and abuse in Carlow and Kilkenny

As the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence continues, one local grouping is putting its focus on the women behind the numbers.

Statistics are often rolled out to highlight the problem, including one in four Irish women will experience abuse from their intimate partner in their lifetime.

Amber Women’s Refuge has recorded some local women telling their stories, changing their names to protect their identities and adding the recordings to their website. (Listen to their stories here).

Naoimh Murphy is the Communications & Training Officer with Amber

Amber recently told us of the ‘Impact of Domestic Abuse on the Workplace’ survey that a third of respondents from Kilkenny & Carlow said they are or have experienced Domestic Abuse – read about that here.

Meanwhile, the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence kicked off last Thursday with a march through Carlow Town.

Sue Nunn caught up with some of those involved on The Way It Is that evening:

You’ll find details for Carlow Women’s Aid here while you’ll get the local Garda Protective Services Unit via 056 777 5066 or the national Women’s Aid 1800 341 900 and Men’s Aid on 01 554 3811.