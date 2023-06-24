KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Argos to close Carlow store for the last time later today
The Argos store in Carlow and its remaining stores across the country are closing their doors for the last time today.
The retailer began closing some of their branches back in March including the store on High Street in Kilkenny after announcing they were leaving the Irish market.
The move will result in over 500 employees losing their jobs.
Irish shoppers will be able to purchase items in store until 5 o’clock this evening.