Armistice Day to be marked in Carlow and Kilkenny

It’s Armistice Day today and there’s an event on Leighlinbridge to mark the anniversary of the ending of the First World War.

Wreaths will be laid at 11 o’clock to remember those that died in the war.

Paul Maguire from the Carlow Military Museum says many communities in Carlow and Kilkenny lost men in France.

While the Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee will host a short ceremony at the Peace Park memorial from 7:30pm.

The event will also see the launch of book ‘Kilkenny Voices from the Western Front’ – author John Kirwan spoke to our Sue Nunn about that on The Way It Is: