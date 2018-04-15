Arrest made after cocaine and cannabis found during search of a house in Carlow

Cocaine and cannabis have been seized from a house in Carlow by Gardaí and the Divisional Drugs Unit.

A house in Graiguecullen was searched yesterday evening between 8 and 9 o’clock and the drugs, worth a combined total of almost €6,000, were found.

One man was arrested and was taken to Kilkenny Garda Station for questioning.

Meanwhile, a number of people have also been found with drugs on them in and around the town in the last two days.

Two people had cannabis taken off them on Friday afternoon – one of them in Carlow Town and the other in the Garda Station itself.

Another person was stopped and searched on Tullow Street last night and more cannabis was found on them.

Gardaí say they’re continuing to carry out these proactive patrols around the area.