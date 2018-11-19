Arrest made after man assaulted in grounds of St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow

A man has been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of a man in Carlow.

It happened on Friday evening at about 6.10pm.

The victim was walking through the grounds of St Dympna’s Hospital when he was attacked by two men and had property taken from him.

He wasn’t badly injured and didn’t need to go to hospital.

One man was subsequently arrested and detained for questioning.

Gardaí are looking for anyone who might have seen two men acting suspiciously around St Dympna’s on Friday to contact them.