A local teenager will have to balance promoting a big blockbuster movie with revising for his Junior Cert.

Ferdia Shaw from Kilkenny is starring in the film version of the Artemis Fowl bestseller by Irish Author Eoin Colfer.

His mum Lucy Glendenning says Ferdia will have a lot of promotional work and big premiere nights in the weeks before his exams start.

